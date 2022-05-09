Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 133,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

