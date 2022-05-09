Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $12.41 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $471,249.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.