pEOS (PEOS) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

pEOS (PEOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $2.24 million and $340.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.