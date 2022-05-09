PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.15-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.45. 817,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,677. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

