Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Personalis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

