Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

