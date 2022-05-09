Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.02 and last traded at $57.02. 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 431,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

