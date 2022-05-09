Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSEMKT PDO opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.