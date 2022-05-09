Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 688,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 529,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 417,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

