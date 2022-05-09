Pirate Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $244.47 million and $1.01 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00314306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00090630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,070,514 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

