Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.20. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 11,312 shares traded.
PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.
In other news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
