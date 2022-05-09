PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $193.95 million and $25.17 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,087.65 or 1.00304096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00102232 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

