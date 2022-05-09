POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.38. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

