POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.38. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
