Points.com (TSE:PTS) Trading Up 43.1%

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price traded up 43.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.85. 101,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,204% from the average session volume of 7,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTS shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.00.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

