Polkadot Price Hits $11.41 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $11.27 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.80 or 1.93347634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

