Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $396.90. 7,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,882. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $380.39 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.