Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.55. Poshmark shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 5,840 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

