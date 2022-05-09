Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Post by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.79. 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

