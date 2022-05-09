PostCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,572.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00148224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00329557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00039010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

