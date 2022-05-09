Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. 117,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.45 million, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Powell Industries by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 114.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

