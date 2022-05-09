Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.32

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.32 and last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 62100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

