PowerPool (CVP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $20.52 million and $2.70 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,002.39 or 1.00042565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00103098 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,453,936 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars.

