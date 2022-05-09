Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $41.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,408,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.