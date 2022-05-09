Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Up 2.3%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.13. 1,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $20,281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

