Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

