Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $102.15 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Manhattan Associates worth $102,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $123.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

