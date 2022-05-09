Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,996 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of SiTime worth $90,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SiTime by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $189.20 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

