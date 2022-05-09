Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 115,570 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $95,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

