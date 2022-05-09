Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,989 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Fair Isaac worth $85,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $349.89 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day moving average is $431.07.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,954. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

