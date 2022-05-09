Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,357 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sempra worth $113,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.
Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
