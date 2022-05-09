Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,357 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sempra worth $113,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $164.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.