Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,885 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $79,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 164,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.