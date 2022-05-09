ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.36. 186,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

