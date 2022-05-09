Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

