Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
