Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dawson James lifted their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

