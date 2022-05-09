Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.65. 247,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

