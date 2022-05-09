Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.81

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 22486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

