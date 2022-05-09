Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00057228 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,802,578,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,487,299 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

