Project TXA (TXA) Price Tops $1.94

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $141,938.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00006400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

