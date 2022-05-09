ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.34

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 35392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $497,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

