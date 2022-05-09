ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

