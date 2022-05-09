PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $4.32 on Monday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
