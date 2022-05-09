Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 229,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

