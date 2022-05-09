Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.77

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

