Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00598763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.12 or 1.91464354 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

