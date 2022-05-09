PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 259097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56.

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

