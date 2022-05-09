PUTinCoin Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $660.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.23 or 1.00228599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041574 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016650 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

