Qbao Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $236,574.88 and $36,659.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

