Quant (QNT) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Quant has a market capitalization of $870.01 million and approximately $72.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $72.06 or 0.00233721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.64 or 0.02106917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.00608695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

