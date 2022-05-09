QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.17

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 130387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,649 shares of company stock worth $12,520,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

