Quixant (LON:QXT) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £99.68 million and a PE ratio of 166.67. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. Quixant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

